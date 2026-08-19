2015 Madurai arson case: 3 get 8 life terms for burning 7 alive

MADURAI: A Madurai court on Tuesday sentenced three persons, including two women, to eight life terms each for murdering seven members of a family by setting their house on fire near Sedapatti in Madurai district.
The prosecution case was that the deceased Kannan’s wife, Parameswari, and two others set fire to the house after Kannan refused to live with her. Two children, aged 12 and 10, were among those killed in the fire.
Additional District Court-VI, Madurai, Judge Udayavelan found the three accused — Parameswari (40), Murugeswari (21) and Rajapandi (19) — guilty and sentenced each of them to eight life terms, besides 10 years of imprisonment and a total fine of Rs 45,000. The court ordered that all the sentences be served concurrently.
Kannan (25), son of Velu of Kumarapuram near Peraiyur, was in love with Parameswari (21 at the time), of the same locality. They got married in 2013. However, they separated after Kannan refused to live with Parameswari.
Following a family dispute, Parameswari allegedly conspired with her relatives, Murugeswari and Rajapandi, to murder Kannan. In the early hours of May 20, 2015, when Kannan and his family members were sleeping at home, the accused allegedly locked the house from outside and poured petrol and kerosene through a window before setting it on fire.
Kannan (25), his father Velu (60), mother Pechiyammal (55), Suganya (35), Sangeetha (17), Sanjith (12) and Vinit (10) died in the fire.
Sedapatti police registered a case, and the then Deputy Superintendent of Police Gomathi conducted the investigation. Kannan’s wife Parameswari, Murugeswari and Rajapandi were subsequently arraigned as accused.