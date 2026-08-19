2015 Madurai arson case: 3 get 8 life terms for burning 7 alive

The prosecution case was that the deceased Kannan’s wife, Parameswari, and two others set fire to the house after Kannan refused to live with her. Two children, aged 12 and 10, were among those killed in the fire.

Additional District Court-VI, Madurai, Judge Udayavelan found the three accused — Parameswari (40), Murugeswari (21) and Rajapandi (19) — guilty and sentenced each of them to eight life terms, besides 10 years of imprisonment and a total fine of Rs 45,000. The court ordered that all the sentences be served concurrently.