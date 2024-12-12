201 flood-prone spots identified in Mayiladuthurai district

TIRUCHY: As many as 201 places prone to flooding including the 12 most vulnerable spots were identified in Mayiladuthurai district during the northeast monsoon season and the flood prevention measures are underway while 4,500 first responders are deployed on duty across the district, said Collector AP Mahabharathi on Wednesday.

Detailing the flood prevention activities initiated by the district administration in the review meeting conducted by the monitoring officer Kavitha Ramu, the Mayiladuthurai Collector Mahabharathi said, officials from all departments are asked to be alert at any time and they were given proper instructions while the taluk level first respondents were given proper training.

Stating that make-shift relief camps are readied in educational institutions, marriage halls and other places, the Collector said, fishermen warning facilities are established in as many as 25 coastal hamlets.

Meanwhile, as many as 157 Anganwadi buildings were selected for evacuating the people who reside in the low-lying areas. The Cooperative Department has been asked to have adequate stock of commodities to be utilised during the monsoon season.

He asked the officials to attend to the complaints from the people at the earliest and the fishermen were asked not to venture into the sea until the district administration allowed. He also said that the toll-free number 1077 can be contacted round the clock for any complaints.