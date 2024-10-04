2,002 acre notified land exempted from Tamil Nadu Housing Board acquisition

CHENNAI: The state government has issued orders for exempting about 2002 acres of land earlier notified for acquisition by the TNHB (Tamil Nadu Housing Board).

About ten beneficiaries from various districts met Chief Minister M K Stalin in the company of State Housing Minister S Muthusamy at the state secretariat and thanked the CM for offering resolution to their long-pending problem.

The state government has been receiving petitions aplenty from landowners for several years now for issuing NOC (No objection Certificate) and exempting their land earlier notified for acquisition by TNHB.

Accordingly, the Tamil Nadu Housing Board set up complaint boxes in 16 places and received 4,488 petitions from across the state.

A GO was issued on October 10, 2023 for constituting a special committee helmed by the Commissioner of Land Administration to scrutinize the petitions.

Following the perusal of the petitions by the special committee, orders have now been issued for exempting 2002.21 acres of earlier notified land.

A release issued by the state government in this regard said that action is also being initiated on ‘releasing’ acquired land remaining unused by the TNHB.

Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, principal secretary of the state housing department Kakarla Usha, chairman of TNHB ‘Poochi’ S Murugan, and TNHB managing director G S Sameeran were also present during the meeting between the CM and land owners.