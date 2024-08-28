2,000th temple consecration under present DMK regime to be held on Aug 30: HR&CE minister

CHENNAI: The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department will conduct the consecration of the Arulmigu Veerateeswari Temple in Pariyalur village near Tharangambadi in Mayiladuthurai district on August 30.

It would be the 2,000th temple consecration since the DMK government came to power, said HR&CE minister P K Sekar Babu.

Under the present DMK regime, the HR&CE department had taken up a total of 20,649 works in 9,415 temples to the tune of Rs 5,351 crore. It also completed as many as 8,276 works. The department has received appreciation from all sections of the society, the minister noted.

"The consecration of the Veerateeswari temple in Pariyalur will create history as it is the 2,000th consecration under the present DMK regime," said the minister.

Meanwhile, Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Veeramani criticised the minister and the recently held Muthamizh Murugan Manadu in Palani

He also criticised the resolution proposing the introduction of Kanda Sashti songs and religious courses in the department-run educational institutions, passed at the conclave.

The leaders of the ruling party's allies have also expressed their strong displeasure for trying to saffronise the HR&CE-run educational institutions and for forcing religion into the curriculum.