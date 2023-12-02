2,000 monsoon special camps being held across TN

CHENNAI: The monsoon special camps were held at 2,000 places across Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

The special registration camps were also held for the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme across Tamil Nadu at 100 places.

In Chennai, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected the medical camps being held in several areas in the Royapuram zone.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is holding 100 monsoon special medical camps every week. The new registrations for adding beneficiaries under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme is also being done.



The special monsoon medical camps are being held on every Saturday and it has been increased from 1,000 per week to 2,000 per week.

So far, 10,576 camps have been held in the last 5 weeks, in which 5,21,853 people have benefitted. The minister urged the public to make use of the camps as there have been incessant rains and the risk to infections sees a surge.

For the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, missing families and new married people are mainly registering. So far, 45 lakh families have been covered under this scheme. People are encouraged to check for their eligibility and register under the scheme as a beneficiary, the minister said.