2000 acres of crops submerge in water due to unexpected rainfall in Pudukkottai

CHENNAI: The farmers in Pudukkottai district have faced a major loss after as rice and paddy crops covering an area of more than two thousand acres were destroyed due to unseasonal showers.

Farmers had cultivated paddy crops on an area of about 26,000 hectares in Avudaiyarkovil taluk.

With adequate showers during this monsoon season, the farmers had experienced an abundant yield and were very happy with the cultivation.

However, due to a sudden bout of showers recently, scores of crops across the farms were destroyed, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

More than two thousand acres worth of paddy crops have submerged under water and have been declared unfit for harvest.

Farmers reported that the sudden unseasonal rains had completely damaged the stalks that were ready for harvest and more than 90 per cent of their crops have been destroyed.

Following this, the farmers in Pudukkottai region have have requested that the state government to assess the damage and provide appropriate relief