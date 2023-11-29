200 sovereigns stolen from Kovai jewellery, ‘lone wolf’ suspected

COIMBATORE: Around 200 sovereign gold jewels were stolen from a popular jewel showroom in Coimbatore on Monday night.

The burglar, who is suspected to have operated alone, had gained entry into Jos Alukkas showroom in Gandhipuram by drilling his way through the AC ventilator.

“Upon entering, the burglar took a casual stroll and picked jewels of his choice after scanning through the entire displays,” police said.

The incident came to light on Tuesday morning, when the staff found jewels missing in their assigned section of sales. Upon examining the CCTV footage in the showroom, they saw a lone robber stealing the jewels by covering his face with a shirt. The burglar entered the showroom by breaking the ventilator along the narrow lane on one side of the showroom, which is located in the heart of the city.

On receiving information, Coimbatore city police commissioner V Balakrishnan visited the scene and held inquiries. A sniffer dog pressed into service ran till the car parking area, where the police seized a mask, shirt and an iron rod used by the robber. He executed the robbery around 2.30 am. A police official privy to the investigation said the face of the culprit has been caught on camera in a CCTV fixed in the neighbourhood and a search is on by five special teams of police.

City police Commissioner V Balakrishnan said even though 12 staff including the security guard were staying in the showroom building on Monday night, they claimed to be unaware of the burglary.

“Only one person was involved in the burglary. An investigation is on to know if anyone else was also involved. The modus operandi of the accused appear different. He will be zeroed down soon,” he said.