200 destitute women in Tamil Nadu to get Rs 50,000 grant to start business

CHENNAI: As part of the announcements made in the Assembly, the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department has introduced several new welfare schemes. The department this year has planned to provide a Rs 50,000 grant for 200 destitute women in the state in a total fund allocation of Rs 1 crore.

This amount is being granted to the women who meet the necessary eligibility criteria to start their own small-scale business. And, for this, 200 women from the Below Poverty Line (BPL) are to be selected for the scheme, announced Minister of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department P Geetha Jeevan in the Assembly on Saturday.

Destitute women, widows and abandoned women with the grant can start small-scale businesses such as fruit and vegetable trading, mobile fruit juice shops, laundry shops and ironing shops among more to earn income and improve their living condition, as per the initiative of this scheme.

Additionally, the department will renovate government women hotels in six districts at the cost of Rs 1 crore. With the aim of providing safe accommodation, the department will renovate and rehabilitate six government women hostels in Tiruvallur, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Pudukkottai, Thoothukudi and Madurai. The work will be carried out by Tamil Nadu Working Women’s Hostels Corporation.

The Minister said, this particular initiative has been proposed in order to help the women who come to work outside their homes. “The government is establishing women’s hostels in all districts with safe and pleasant environments at reasonable rates.

The Working Women’s Hostels Corporation is engaged in creating, renovating, designing, constructing, upgrading and paving working women’s hostels,” stated the list of announcements from the department.

Additionally, the department has also planned for a seminar to be conducted at a cost of Rs 50 lakh to create awareness for the welfare schemes for abandoned women, debilitated women, destitute women and widows.

The department has planned for 40 seminars to create awareness about proper handling of funds, property rights, protection from domestic violence, free legal aid and schemes implemented by the government.