20-yr RI for abusing minor in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy Mahila Fast Track Court on Monday awarded 20 years of Rigorous Imprisonment to a man who sexually abused a minor girl.

On September 7, 2020, B John Maxim (40), had lured a 12 year old girl with chocolates who was playing in front of her house and sexually abused her. The girl who managed to escape from him, had passed on the information to her mother who lodged a complaint with Cantonment All Women Police who registered a case against John Maxim under various IPC sections including Pocso Act and later, the police arrested him and lodged him in the prison.

The case was in progress with the Tiruchy Mahila Fast Track court and on Monday, the Judge Srivatsan who heard the case awarded 20 years of Rigorous Imprisonment and fine of Rs 10,000 to John Maxim.

The judge also recommended the government to disburse a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victim girl. Subsequently, John Maxim was lodged in the Tiruchy Central prison.