20 year old son beats woman to death after quarrel in Dharmapuri

The police identified the accused as Devaraj of Old Indur village. Earlier on August 3, the Indur police had arrested him for creating a public nuisance while wearing a police cap and brandishing a knife. He had chased passers-by on the road and attempted to attack a man identified as Veeramani, according to the police. After a complaint, police arrested him and remanded him in judicial custody at Salem Central Prison. On October 28, he secured bail and returned home.

“After returning home, Devaraj's mother, Chinnapappa (45), advised him to go to work and refrain from getting into further trouble, pointing out that the family had spent a considerable amount of money to secure his release from prison,” said a cop.