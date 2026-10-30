20 year old son beats woman to death after quarrel in Dharmapuri

COIMBATORE: A 20-year-old construction worker, who was released on bail three days ago, beat his mother to death with an iron rod following a quarrel at their house in Dharmapuri district on Thursday night.
The police identified the accused as Devaraj of Old Indur village. Earlier on August 3, the Indur police had arrested him for creating a public nuisance while wearing a police cap and brandishing a knife. He had chased passers-by on the road and attempted to attack a man identified as Veeramani, according to the police. After a complaint, police arrested him and remanded him in judicial custody at Salem Central Prison. On October 28, he secured bail and returned home.
“After returning home, Devaraj's mother, Chinnapappa (45), advised him to go to work and refrain from getting into further trouble, pointing out that the family had spent a considerable amount of money to secure his release from prison,” said a cop.
The police said Devaraj took offence to her advice and picked up an argument with her, insisting that no one should question him. He then bolted the house from inside and repeatedly attacked his mother with an iron rod. Chinnapappa sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.
On receiving information, Indur police rushed to the house, recovered the body and sent it to the Dharmapuri Government Medical College Hospital for postmortem examination. The police arrested Devaraj on Friday in connection with the murder, and further investigation is under way.