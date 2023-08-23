20 years after daring escape, Lankan drug lord held in Oman

CHENNAI: A Sri Lankan drug lord, who had been rescued from Tami Nadu police’s custody by gun-wielding associates more than two decades ago, was arrested in Oman on Monday while he was traveling on a fake Indian passport, sources said here.

The arrested man was identified as Mohammed Siddique, who is allegedly running a wide network of narcotics from the Maldives to Nepal. After earning notoriety as a trafficker of drugs that he allegedly used to procure from Pakistan, he has been focussing more on hawala transactions now, said sources. Siddique has been operating from the Gulf for the past few years.

“His associate who runs a shop in Mannadi is being questioned,” sources said, adding that at least three of his criminal associates, linked to his hawala network, were nabbed in Bengaluru.

Sources told DT Next that the State police and other State and central agencies had been tracking Siddique for some time. The sleuths from India informed the authorities in Oman about his presence in the Gulf country. He was detained thereafter the Indian authorities issued a look-out circular, officials said.

Siddique was arrested in Salem in 2002 in connection with a suspected drug peddling case. However, while being transported for remand, he escaped from Tamil Nadu police custody after a gang intercepted the police vehicle at gunpoint.

The gang members intercepted the vehicle on which he was transported from jail to court. After being threatened at gunpoint, the police officials who were escorting Siddique reportedly allowed him to walk free. Sources here added that Siddique had then escaped to Sri Lanka, where he is facing some cases.