20-year-old wild tusker dies of electrocution in the Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: A wild tusker died of electrocution in the Nilgiris after it pushed a tree on a power line on Friday.

According to the Forest department, the tusker, aged around 20, had entered a banana plantation in Puliyampara in Devarshola section in Gudalur range in the early morning hours in search of fodder. There, the elephant pushed a tree, which fell on an electric line that snapped on its trunk. Soon it collapsed and died of electrocution. On hearing loud trumpeting of the elephant, the villagers informed the forest department.

A forest department team led by District Forest Officer (Gudalur division) Kommu Omkaram inspected the scene along with officials from Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB). An autopsy was done by Dr Rajesh Kumar, veterinary assistant surgeon from Theppakadu elephant camp and an inquiry is under way by the forest department.

Six months ago, a wild elephant died of electrocution in a similar fashion when it pushed a tree on a low lying electric line in Pandalur taluk. Meanwhile the villagers of Puliyampara have urged the forest department to dig out trench along the forest boundary to prevent elephants from straying out to raid crops in farm lands. They also demanded for erecting solar fences to prevent elephant intrusions.

“It was because of the negligence of the forest department that the elephant had died,” the villagers claimed.