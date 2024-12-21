20-year-old electrocuted after bus comes in contact with power line in Ranipet

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old woman was electrocuted when the bus she was travelling on came into contact with high-tension electric cable that was passing along the road.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the bus carrying a group of over 40 devotees from Vaniyambadi's Venkatapuram area was headed to Melmaruvathur Adiparasakthi temple. Along the way, the driver stopped it near a tea shop on the roadside near Arcot in Ranipet district.

While being parked, the top part of the bus brushed against an high-tension power line. Unaware of this, the victim, Agalya, stepped off the bus to have tea, but was electrocuted when she touched the bus's metal rod. Two others who tried to rescue her also suffered electric shock.

The local police were informed, and the body was sent to the Arcot Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. Officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident, the report said.