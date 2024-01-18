20 VCK cadre held for showing black flag at Governor convoy

TIRUCHY: As many as 20 VCK members were arrested on Wednesday for waving black flag at Governor RN Ravi while he was crossing Jayankondam in Ariyalur. Governor Ravi was on his way to vis- it Srirangam and Mayiladuthurai on Wednesday.

When his convoy crossed Jayankondam in Ariyalur, VCK members headed by district secretary Kathirvalavan attempted to show black flag to the Governor.

The members raised slogans against the Governor for acting as a BJP rep- resentative by making the Raj Bha- van as the party office. Police de- ployed for duty stopped them when they tried to rush to the road and de- tained them. The VCK cadre were later released.