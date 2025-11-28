20 Tamil Nadu fishermen released by Sri Lanka return home

CHENNAI: As many as 20 Tamil Nadu fishermen who were arrested and later released by Sri Lanka returned home on Thursday. Two groups of fishermen were surrounded by the Sri Lankan Coastal Guard and arrested for crossing, and all of their boats were seized, and they were arrested for crossing the maritime border.

After the incident, the Tamil Nadu CM Stalin requested the Central government to take steps to release the fishermen.Following that, with the help of the Indian embassy in Sri Lanka, all 20 fishermen were released from prison a few days ago, and they were handed over to the Indian officials.

The officers arranged the necessary documents for them, and all of them arrived in Chennai on Thursday night on the Indigo Airlines flight. The officials from the fisheries department welcomed them at the airport and arranged transport to their native villages.