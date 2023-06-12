20 suffer serious injuries as buses collide in Nagai

TIRUCHY: At least 20 passengers were severely injured after a private bus rammed into a TNSTC bus in Nagapattinam on Sunday.

The private bus from Thiruthuraipoondi to Nagapattinam was said to be attempting to overtake the TNSTC bus at Poravachery near Sikkal but rammed into it from behind instead. The Tiruvarur-bound TNSTC bus was going to Nagapattinam. Both buses were damaged.

Soon, the public called for the 108 ambulances, which rescued the injured passengers from both buses and rushed them to Nagapattinam Government Hospital for treatment. Among the injured, 10 women passengers were admitted in the hospital while others were discharged later.

Meanwhile, as both the buses were stopped in the middle of the road for initial investigation by the police, the traffic was disrupted for around two hours on the Nagapattinam-Tiruvarur highway. Subsequently, the public removed the buses to ease the traffic.

On information, the Keezhvelur police rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry.

The police registered cases against the private bus driver who escaped. Further investigations are on.