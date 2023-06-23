20 per cent seats increased in arts and science colleges

CHENNAI: As the enrolment for the arts and science courses is expected to increase this year, the Tamil Nadu government has announced to increase the seat quota of the colleges by up to 20 per cent. The classes for first-year students in arts and science colleges are expected to begin on July 3.

Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy on Thursday said the government arts and science colleges are asked to increase their quota.

Stating that the government-aided colleges were permitted to increase the quota by 15 per cent, the minister said the self-financing arts and science colleges are allowed to hike up to 10 per cent.

Disclosing the details of the admission in the Arts and Science colleges this year, Ponmudy said as of now as many as 77,986 students were admitted to various colleges.

“Of the total, 27,986 are OC students while 17,985 belong to backward communities,” he said adding the rest of the seats have been given to the students from other reservation categories including most backward class, scheduled caste, and scheduled tribes.

The minister also said the deadline for enrolment for admission has been extended to June 30.

“Therefore, students could utilize this opportunity to avail the seats,” he said.

To a question on the appointment of guest lecturers in the arts and science colleges, Ponmudy said that a government order was issued to fill 4,000 vacancies. He said funds were also allocated for that purpose.