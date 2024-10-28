20 per cent decline in crackers sale in Sivakasi ahead of Deepavali

CHENNAI: With Deepavali festival around the corner, the firecracker sales in Sivakasi have plummeted by 20% compared to last year, according to a report by Daily Thanthi.

There are more than 2,500 retail firecracker shops in Virudhunagar district which began the sale of firecrackers from Ayudha Pooja festival.

However, the customer footfall is notably lower than many Deepavali seasons, leaving many counters in these shops empty.

Traders attributed the decline of sales due to the increased preference for online shopping from the customers and also the fact that the festival was coming in the month-end.

Some traders also expressed concerns over customers falling prey to fraudsters who pretend to own shops and sell firecrackers online.

The dealers have requested the government to regulate the sale of firecrackers online to boost the sales.