20-litre water cans to get costlier in Tamil Nadu; check how much

CHENNAI: Amid rising production costs, the price of 20-litre drinking water cans in Tamil Nadu is set to increase by Rs 3 to Rs 5, according to the Tamil Nadu Bottled Drinking Water Manufacturers Association.
The announcement comes a day after petrol companies hiked premium petrol prices by Rs 2 per litre, citing global fuel market pressures triggered by ongoing tensions in the Middle East.
With fears already mounting over a possible shortage of LPG cylinders and fuel, consumers are now bracing for further price rises in essential commodities.
Explaining the revision, the association said it had held prices steady for nearly two decades despite various challenges. However, the recent surge in input costs has made the hike unavoidable, prompting an increase in drinking water costs.