20 international observers to learn Election Commission's practices

The Election Commission has extended an invitation to the representatives of Election Management Bodies (EMBs) and heads of diplomatic missions from various countries to participate in the international election visitors programme scheduled from April 20 to 24.



As part of this programme, 20 delegates from election management bodies and diplomatic officials from Bhutan, Egypt, Mauritius, Moldova, Indonesia, Benin, Sri Lanka, Peru, Ghana, and Namibia arrived in Chennai to witness the Tamil Nadu Assembly election process.



A press release from the Chief Electoral Officer said, "During this visit, the delegates saw the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and polling materials dispatch centre at the Chepauk-Triplicane Assembly Constituency. Further, they visited district-level integrated election control rooms and media monitoring centres. The delegates' team also had interaction with the Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer and the team."