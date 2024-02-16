20 injured as van overturns in Theni

MADURAI: As many as twenty passengers were injured in an accident, which occurred in Kunnur near Andipatti of Theni district on Thursday.

The ill-fated passengers, who were returning from a festival to Allinagaram, were traveling in a tourist van, which overturned. It occurred when the van driver was said to have lost his control while negotiating past a bike rider, sources said.

On being alerted, the Kanavilaku police rushed to the spot and the injured victims were taken to Theni Government Medical College Hospital.

The victims suffered minor injuries. Based on a complaint, a case has been registered.