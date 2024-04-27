20 injured as omni bus turns upside-down on Chennai-Tiruchy Highway

CHENNAI: Omnibus that departed from Nagercoil to Chennai on Friday night with 30 passengers in it, crashed onto a road median.

According to Daily Thanthi report, the bus was on the Tiruchy-Chennai Highway near Ullundurpettai, where the accident took place and the bus turned upside-down.

The bridge work has been going on Ullundurpettai Aasanur Bypass and without knowing about it, the bus driver drove fast, leading to the accident, stated reports.

In this accident, 20 travellers were injured, and they were taken to a nearby hospital.

After recieving the information, police arrived on the spot, started the rescue operation, and filed an inquiry case.