20 districts in Tamil Nadu likely to receive rains till 10 am: Weather dept

CHENNAI: Rains are likely in several districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu, in the next few hours, said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

Other than the capital city and its neighbourhood, rains are likely till 10 am on Monday in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Vellore, Tirupathur, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, and Villupuram districts, officials said.

The 20 districts may get light to moderate showers accompanied by thunder and lightning.

Earlier, the weather men had said that Tamil Nadu and Puducherry were likely to receive rains.