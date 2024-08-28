2-year-old Kallakurichi boy falls into water tank while playing, dies

CHENNAI: A two-year-old child drowned after falling inside a water tank near his house in Kallakurichi district, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

The deceased child was identified as Gopi, the son of Manjunathan and Suryakala of Anthiyur in Kallakurichi. Manjunathan has been working in Singapore for the past two months while Suryakala and the child were in Anthiyur.

On the day of the incident, Gopi was playing near his house when he suddenly fell into a water tank and drowned.

Suryakala rescued the child with the help of neighbours and rushed him to the Kallakurichi Government Medical College Hospital for treatment. The doctors declared him brought dead.

Based on Suryakala's complaint, the Thiyagadurgam police registered a case and an investigation is under way.