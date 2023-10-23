2-year-old gypsy girl goes missing at Kulasai fest

MADURAI: A two-year-old girl child went missing from crowded Kulasekarapattinam in Thoothukudi district on Saturday night. The child named Karthigai Valli is from the gypsy community, from Pettai in Tirunelveli, sources said.

Much to the shock of her mother Amsavalli, the girl child was found missing when she woke up from sleep. Based on a complaint from the mother, police filed a case. Sources said Amsavalli came to the Dasara fest to earn livelihood by selling beads nearby Arulmigu Mutharamman Temple along with her child.

Preliminary enquiries revealed that Amsavalli was drunk that night. However, police personnel have intensified the search operations to trace the missing girl at the earliest, sources said.