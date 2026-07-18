2-year-old boy hit by car dies in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A two-year-old toddler died on the spot after a car hit him accidentally in Tiruchy on Saturday.
Kanikkai Raj, a teacher from Ponmalaipatti in Tiruchy, was moving his car to the Church nearby at around 5.30 am on Saturday when the incident occurred. Two-year-old Vijo Joy, son of Ruban, was running after his grandmother to the church. Kanikkai Raj, who did not notice the child, hit him, and the boy sustained injuries.
Kanikkai Raj, along with the boy's parents and grandmother, rushed him to a private hospital in Tiruchy, but the doctors declared him dead. Cantonment South Traffic Intelligence Police registered a case.
In another incident, M Freddy (21), with his friend, K Arshith (21), riding pillion, was proceeding to college on his two-wheeler. When they were at Ariyamangalam on the Tiruchy-Thanjavur National Highway, an omni bus which overtook them, hit their two-wheeler, in which the duo were tossed off the road. Arshith, who sustained severe head injuries, died on the spot, while Freddy sustained injuries. Tiruchy South Traffic Intelligence Police rushed to the spot, retrieved the body and sent it to the GH and rushed injured Freddy also to the GH. Further investigations are on.