2-year-old boy hit by car dies in Tiruchy

Kanikkai Raj, a teacher from Ponmalaipatti in Tiruchy, was moving his car to the Church nearby at around 5.30 am on Saturday when the incident occurred. Two-year-old Vijo Joy, son of Ruban, was running after his grandmother to the church. Kanikkai Raj, who did not notice the child, hit him, and the boy sustained injuries.

Kanikkai Raj, along with the boy's parents and grandmother, rushed him to a private hospital in Tiruchy, but the doctors declared him dead. Cantonment South Traffic Intelligence Police registered a case.