2-year jail term for DMK platform speaker for obscene remarks suspended

CHENNAI: A sessions court in Chennai has suspended the two-year prison sentence imposed on DMK platform speaker Sivaji Krishnamurthy in a case relating to alleged use of obscene and derogatory remarks against the Tamil Nadu Governor and others, including actress Khushbu Sundar.
The case was registered by the Kodungaiyur Police Station following a public meeting held in Kodungaiyur in 2023, during which the then DMK platform speaker allegedly made objectionable and obscene remarks about the Tamil Nadu Governor, former Minister D Jayakumar, former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai and actress Khushbu.
After the trial, the X Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Egmore Court, on February 13, convicted Sivaji Krishnamoorthy and sentenced him to two years of imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 20,000.
Challenging the conviction and sentence, Sivaji Krishnamoorthy filed an appeal before the Sessions Court in Chennai.
In the appeal petition, it was contended that the case had been registered by the police despite the absence of any complaint from the persons concerned. The petitioner, therefore, sought the setting aside of the conviction and suspension of the sentence.
Upon hearing the petition seeking suspension of the sentence, the VI Additional Judge, City Civil-Sessions Court, Justice V Pandiaraj, ordered suspension of the two-year sentence imposed on Sivaji Krishnamurthy pending disposal of the appeal.