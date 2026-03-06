2-year jail term for DMK platform speaker for obscene remarks suspended

After the trial, the X Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Egmore Court, on February 13, convicted Sivaji Krishnamoorthy and sentenced him to two years of imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 20,000.

Challenging the conviction and sentence, Sivaji Krishnamoorthy filed an appeal before the Sessions Court in Chennai.

In the appeal petition, it was contended that the case had been registered by the police despite the absence of any complaint from the persons concerned. The petitioner, therefore, sought the setting aside of the conviction and suspension of the sentence.