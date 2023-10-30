2 women held for killing, dumping body of infant in well in Pollachi

COIMBATORE: Two women were arrested for strangulating an infant to death and dumping it in an abandoned well in Pollachi near Coimbatore. Police said a 26-year-old woman from Mettuvavi, who had two failed marriages, had become pregnant following an affair with a truck driver. “She delivered a baby girl at home a few days ago.

Her mother Buvaneshwari and relative Ammani, 64, strangled the baby and threw its body wrapped in a gunny bag in an abandoned well nearby their house,” police said.

Villagers informed police as foul smell emanated from the 30 feet deep well.

The Negamam police on Saturday recovered the decomposed body of the infant and sent it for post mortem at ESI Hospital in Coimbatore.

After inquiries, the police arrested the two women on Sunday and further inquiries are on.