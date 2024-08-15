Begin typing your search...

    Mylapore Hindu Fund case: 2 TV journos arrested in fund fraud linked to NDA leader

    EOW registered a case based on a complaint by G Prasad of Adyar, who had invested Rs 46.5 lakh

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|15 Aug 2024 12:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-08-15 00:31:15.0  )
    Mylapore Hindu Fund case: 2 TV journos arrested in fund fraud linked to NDA leader
    X

    T Devanathan Yadav (X)

    CHENNAI: After politician-businessman T Devanathan Yadav was arrested for an alleged finance fraud running into several crores, the Economic Offences Wing also arrested a reporter and cameraman of the TV news channel that Yadav owns.

    Both were serving as directors of Mylapore Hindu Permanent Fund Nidhi Limited. Devanathan Yadav is the chairman and managing director of the financial firm that is facing charges of cheating investors.

    Yadav, the BJP-led NDA’s candidate for Sivaganga Lok Sabha polls in the recently held general elections. Yadav, who was among the richest candidates in the fray, is also the founder of Diksat Transworld Ltd., the public listed company that owns and operates Win News Channel in Tamil Nadu. He also has business interests in mining, renewable energy, and agriculture.

    Also Read:NDA's Sivaganga LS candidate Devanathan arrested by EOW for cheating investors

    The Economic Offences Wing registered a case based on a complaint by G Prasad of Adyar, who had invested Rs 46.5 lakh in the form as fixed deposit after the company assured pensioners 8 to 12 per cent interest per annum.

    However, the company did not pay the assured interest or the maturity amount to the depositors. The police have so far received 144 petitions about defaulted deposits to the tune of Rs 24.5 crore.

    On Tuesday, a special team arrested Devanathan Yadav near Pudukkottai and brought him to Chennai for further investigations. Later, R Gunaseelan (57), D Mahimainadhan (53), both Win TV staff who were also serving as directors in the finance firm, were arrested.

    Devanathan Yadavfinance fraudEconomic Offences WingTV news channelMylapore Hindu Permanent Fund Nidhi Limited
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick