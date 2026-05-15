2 TN tourists die in Munnar mishap

IDUKKI: Two tourists from Tamil Nadu died and 10 others were injured after a mini bus carrying a 28-member group fell into a deep pit near Periyakanal, close to Bodimettu, on Friday.
According to police, the group was returning to Tamil Nadu after visiting places in and around Munnar when the vehicle lost control on a curve and fell into a tea estate by the roadside.
The deceased were identified as Stella Mary (58), and Bakkiya Jothi (50), both from Virudhunagar district in Tamil Nadu. Police said they sustained severe injuries and died. The group, comprising 18 women, four men and six children, had travelled to Munnar from Virudhunagar and Aruppukottai on Thursday.
The injured passengers were taken to various hospitals for treatment. Santhanpara police registered a case and are investigating the accident.