2 TN govt teachers win 'national awards to teachers' this year

CHENNAI: Among 50 awardees, two Tamil Nadu government higher secondary school teachers have been selected for 'national awards to teachers' this year by the department of school education and literacy under the Ministry of Education.

Releasing the awardees list on Saturday, the Ministry announced that the awards will be given on September 5, on the birth anniversary of former president Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan also observed as Teacher's Day.

The teachers will be given a certificate of merit, a cash award of Rs 50,000 and a silver medal.

From TN, a physical education teacher T Godwin Vedanayagam Rajkumar working at government higher secondary school in Alanganallur, Madurai has been selected for the award. Godwin with as many as 25 years' experience started teaching in 1998 at the same school.

Speaking to DT NEXT, Godwin said, "As per my knowledge, this is the first time a physical education teacher is being recognised for their work. This also points out the need to prioritise sports and physical education in our government schools."

Godwin goes on to say that by inculcating physical activity with academics, a child can become an all-rounder. Recollecting how Olympics games were added in government schools in 2003, Godwin added, "In 2003, the then member secretary of Sports Development Authority of TN ensured that Olympics games are also included in sport activities in TN government schools. This changed a lot of how we viewed sports and the potential our children hold in securing prizes."

The students of Alanganallur higher secondary school took part and showed a tremendous game in Squash at a State-level event in 2003. Followed by, winning second in basketball in January 2023 and winning one gold medal and three bronze medals in State-level boxing events this year among other laurels.

Meanwhile, another awardee S Malathi, a Science teacher at government higher secondary school in Veerakeralampudur in Tenkasi said she managed to win the award due to her innovative teaching techniques.

"Besides making class innovative, I also ensure that my children participate and stay curious in learning and exploring science. I think such methods only helped me bag the award, " Malathi said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin congratulated the two teachers on Twitter on Sunday and said, "Teachers are the foundation of TN's achievements in education."