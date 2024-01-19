2 students among 3 killed in Namakkal head-on collision

COIMBATORE: Three persons including two class 12 students were killed in a collision between two motorbikes in Namakkal.

Police said S David, a construction worker and V Saravanan, 18, studying class 12 and both hailing from Pachudayampatti village near Senthamangalam were heading in a two-wheeler to meet their friends, when the mishap happened on Wednesday night.

They collided head-on with another two-wheeler, in which three persons identified as Poovarasan, Mohan Kumar and Gautham were riding. The trio on the other motorbike was also from Pachudayampatti village.

In the impact of the mishap, all the five persons were thrown away from their two-wheelers.

While David and Saravanan died on the spot, three others were rushed to hospital by Senthamangalam police.

However, Gautham, studying Class 12 in a school in Reddipatti succumbed to injuries and two others, both construction workers, are undergoing treatment. An inquiry is going on.