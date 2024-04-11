2 steel plant expansions to come up near Pulicat

CHENNAI: The National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) has cleared the expansion of two steel units with the default Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) of Pulicat Bird Sanctuary.

One of the plants is located 7.87 km from the sanctuary and the other is at a distance of 9.09 km. As per the norms, default ESZ is within 10 km of the sanctuary and the NBWL nod is must for setting up industries.

During the recently held board meeting, applicants were directed to submit undertakings that no disturbances would be caused to the wildlife during project implementation. Also, conditions were imposed that applicants should ensure that there was no discharge from the project area into the sanctuary, and an annual compliance certificate should be submitted.

Discussions were also held on continuous monitoring of the impact of industries on the lake through experts, as per the NGT order.

It may be noted that the State Forest Department was rationalising the boundaries of the sanctuary as the Board had directed it on the Tamil Nadu side. The sanctuary comprises revenue villages but the most critical part is the mouth of the Pulicat lake.