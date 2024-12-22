2 Sri Lankan nationals held by Tamil Nadu Police's Q branch

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Police's Q branch on Saturday arrested two Sri Lankan nationals who have been staying in the city for the past few years without requisite documents.

The arrested persons were identified as Navanathan (42) and Ilakkiyan (52).

Police said that Navanathan entered the country in 2015 in an illegal boat and has been staying in Mangadu near Porur for the last eight years.

Ilakkiyan came with his daughter in 2019 and was assisting Navanathan in his textile business.

The duo had made duplicate documents as if they were Indian nationals, police investigations revealed.

Based on a tip off, Q branch police arrested the two of them.