2 Sri Lankan history-sheeters held for illegal entry to TN

RAMANATHAPURAM: Two Lankan nationals with alleged links to organised narcotics syndicates and criminal gangs in Sri Lanka were apprehended by the Rameswaram Marine Police after they allegedly entered Tamil Nadu illegally through the Dhanushkodi coast.
The two have been identified as Lusinath (30) and Vigneshwaran (31), both natives of Wattala. The police seized expensive mobile phones and a large amount of cash from them.
Subsequent inquiries by the Marine Police and Q Branch officers revealed that the two were wanted in Sri Lanka in connection with several cases, including smuggling drugs to countries such as Dubai and Saudi Arabia and for murder and robbery.
"Their call records showed that the last call was made to a Coimbatore number. Their mobile phones had contact details of persons in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mumbai," the source said. Their email trails have revealed large money transactions, said the police.
The two told investigators they had left the Pechalai coast in Sri Lanka on Thursday night by paying Rs 3 lakh for passage on a fibre boat and landed at Kambipadu near Dhanushkodi around 4 am on Friday.
A case has been registered against them for entering India without valid travel documents.
Though the Marine Police initially planned to remand them in Puzhal Central Prison, the move was put on hold after the Q Branch informed them about the criminal cases against them in Sri Lanka. Officials are now consulting higher authorities on repatriating them. They have been shifted to a special camp in Tiruchy.