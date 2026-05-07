2 SPs on special duty as TN gears up for new govt

In light of this, two Superintendent of Police (SP) officers have been assigned special duties. According to an order from Tamil Nadu’s Director General of Police, Sandeep Rai Rathore, S Aravind (SP of Kallakurichi district) and Viswes Balasubramanian Sastri (SP of Ariyalur district) have been temporarily transferred to the Intelligence wing on special assignment.

Until further notice, the SP of Villupuram will handle the responsibilities of Kallakurichi district, while the SP of Perambalur will oversee Ariyalur district.

Meanwhile, security has been significantly tightened around TVK chief Vijay’s residence at Neelankarai’s Kapaleeswarar House and the party office in Panaiyur. Around 600 police personnel are deployed in the area, and visitors are being screened using metal detectors. Additionally, a 15-member police security team has been providing protection to Vijay since Tuesday, with four escort vehicles accompanying his car ahead and behind.

Police sources have confirmed that once Vijay assumes office as Chief Minister, he will be provided with all standard security protocols, including a bulletproof vehicle and a jammer-equipped car.