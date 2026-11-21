The incident came to light when Sivakasi Regional Transport Department officials were conducting a patrol in the Then Colony area on Sivakasi-Vilampatti Road. They noticed the two buses parked at a petrol bunk and found that both displayed identical registration numbers.

Suspecting an irregularity, the officials enquired about the bus owners. However, those present at the spot refused to provide a proper response. The officials subsequently seized both buses and brought them to the Sivakasi Regional Transport Office.