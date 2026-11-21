VIRUDHUNAGAR: In a case of registration number fraud, two buses bearing the same registration number were found parked at a petrol bunk in Sivakasi, prompting Regional Transport Department officials to seize both vehicles.
The incident came to light when Sivakasi Regional Transport Department officials were conducting a patrol in the Then Colony area on Sivakasi-Vilampatti Road. They noticed the two buses parked at a petrol bunk and found that both displayed identical registration numbers.
Suspecting an irregularity, the officials enquired about the bus owners. However, those present at the spot refused to provide a proper response. The officials subsequently seized both buses and brought them to the Sivakasi Regional Transport Office.
Following this, the Regional Transport Officer lodged a complaint with the Maraneri police. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and began an investigation.
The probe revealed that a person from Namakkal had been operating a bus using a fake registration number instead of the number officially allotted to his vehicle. The police are continuing their investigation into the matter.