2 pilgrims killed, 3 hurt as car rams into tree near Mettupalayam

COIMBATORE: Three persons died and two others were severely injured after their car crashed into a roadside tree on Sirumugai-Sakthi Road near Mettupalayam on Friday.

Five persons, Nagaraj (58), Venkatathiri (61), Mahesh Kumar (44), Duraisamy (61), and Swamy (40), all hailing from Samraj Nagar in Karnataka were returning from a pilgrimage to Sabarimala in Kerala when the mishap happened around 5.50 am on Friday.

Police said Swamy, who was behind the wheels, had lost control and the car crashed into a tamarind tree along the roadside.

“Nagaraj and Venkatathiri were crushed to death on the spot, while three others were rushed to Mettupalayam Government Hospital for treatment,” police said. The Sirumugai police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.