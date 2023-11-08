2 new COVID cases in city, 7 active count in State

CHENNAI: Two new COVID cases were recorded in the State on Sunday, both in the city.

The total number of cases remained at 36,10,729 in the State.

There are at least 7 active cases including those in isolation as on Sunday. No new patient was discharged, and the number of discharges remained at 35,72,641. No new COVID fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll stood at 38,081.
















