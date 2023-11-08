Begin typing your search...

2 new COVID cases in city, 7 active count in State

The total number of cases remained at 36,10,729 in the State.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|8 Nov 2023 12:55 AM GMT
2 new COVID cases in city, 7 active count in State
X

Representative image (File)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Two new COVID cases were recorded in the State on Sunday, both in the city.

The total number of cases remained at 36,10,729 in the State.

There are at least 7 active cases including those in isolation as on Sunday. No new patient was discharged, and the number of discharges remained at 35,72,641. No new COVID fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll stood at 38,081.





TamilnaduTN Covid casesCovid fatality rateCovid deathsCovid active cases
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X