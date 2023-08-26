2 new cases, 6 active COVID count, zero TPR

CHENNAI: Two new COVID cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 36,10,644. The state TRP was zero after 529 people were tested in the past 24 hours. There are 6 active cases in the State including those in isolation. One new recovery was reported in the State. Total recoveries stood at 35,72,557. No new COVID fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll stood at 38,081.