2 nabbed while smuggling ganja in ambulance in Coimbatore

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested the two accused — A Manikandan, 28, of Peelamedu in Coimbatore and Veerachinnamaruthu, 28, of Manamadurai in Sivaganga district — on the Ukkadam-Valankulam flyover.

According to the police, Manikandan, a narcotics smuggler facing multiple cases in Coimbatore and Hosur (Krishnagiri), approached his friend Veerachinnamaruthu, who is an ambulance driver, with a plan to use the emergency vehicle for transporting ganja. Veerachinnamaruthu is an accused in a theft case, said the police.