2 more judges take Madras HC's strength to 67

CHENNAI: Justices Dharmalingam Lingeswaran and B Karthikeyan were sworn in on Thursday as additional judges of the Madras High Court.
Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari administered the oath of office to the two new judges at a simple function held on the premises of the Madras High Court. With their appointment, the total number of judges has risen to 67, against the sanctioned strength of 75.
Advocate General Vijay Narayan, Additional Solicitor General ARL Sundaresan, Chairman, Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, and leaders of various Bar Associations welcomed the new judges. In their reply, the two new judges thanked the Bench and Bar.
Born: May 10, 1974, in Tirunelveli district
Education: BA in Tamil; BL from Dr Ambedkar Government Law College, Chennai
Enrolled as advocate: August 9, 2000
Judicial career: Directly recruited as District Judge in 2013 after legal practice
Born: December 9, 1973
Education: BL in 1996
Legal practice: Predominantly civil side
Judicial career: Appointed District Judge in 2005
Previous post: Principal District Judge, Chennai
Elevation: Madras High Court