Tamil Nadu

2 more judges take Madras HC's strength to 67

Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari administered the oath of office to the two new judges at a simple function held on the premises of the Madras High Court
2 more judges take Madras HC's strength to 67
(L) JUSTICE B KARTHIKEYAN, (R) JUSTICE D LINGESWARAN
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CHENNAI: Justices Dharmalingam Lingeswaran and B Karthikeyan were sworn in on Thursday as additional judges of the Madras High Court.

Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari administered the oath of office to the two new judges at a simple function held on the premises of the Madras High Court. With their appointment, the total number of judges has risen to 67, against the sanctioned strength of 75.

Advocate General Vijay Narayan, Additional Solicitor General ARL Sundaresan, Chairman, Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, and leaders of various Bar Associations welcomed the new judges. In their reply, the two new judges thanked the Bench and Bar.

JUSTICE D LINGESWARAN

  • Born: May 10, 1974, in Tirunelveli district

  • Education: BA in Tamil; BL from Dr Ambedkar Government Law College, Chennai

  • Enrolled as advocate: August 9, 2000

  • Judicial career: Directly recruited as District Judge in 2013 after legal practice

JUSTICE B KARTHIKEYAN

  • Born: December 9, 1973

  • Education: BL in 1996

  • Legal practice: Predominantly civil side

  • Judicial career: Appointed District Judge in 2005

  • Previous post: Principal District Judge, Chennai

  • Elevation: Madras High Court

Madras High Court
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