2 more die in match unit fire in Kovilpatti

THOOTHUKUDI: Two more persons succumbed to burn injuries on Tuesday in the match factory godown fire near Kovilpatti, taking the death toll to three.
The fire had broken out on Sunday at a match factory godown owned by Murugan (31) at Pandavarmangalam Pasuvandhanai Road near Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district.
Fire and rescue personnel from the Kovilpatti Fire Station battled the blaze for nearly two hours before bringing it under control.
Karthik (27) of Vijayapuri died on the spot after being trapped in the fire.
Two others Sudalaimuthu (42) of Pernaickenpatti in Sivakasi and Ganesan (47) of Duraisamipuram sustained severe burn injuries and were admitted to the Kovilpatti Government Hospital.
After receiving first aid, they were referred to the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital for further treatment.
Both died around 6 am on Tuesday without responding to treatment. Nallattinpudur police have registered a case against factory owner Murugan, and further investigation is under way.