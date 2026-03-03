2 more die in match unit fire in Kovilpatti

The fire had broken out on Sunday at a match factory godown owned by Murugan (31) at Pandavarmangalam Pasuvandhanai Road near Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district.

Fire and rescue personnel from the Kovilpatti Fire Station battled the blaze for nearly two hours before bringing it under control.

Karthik (27) of Vijayapuri died on the spot after being trapped in the fire.