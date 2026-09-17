2 months for Centre to sanction officers’ trial

Joint Secretary in the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) Sushil Kumar Patel appeared via video conferencing in the hearing before Justice N Anand Venkatesh.

When asked about the delay in the sanction process, Patel submitted that one document consisted of 34,000 pages and another contained 29,000 pages, and that time was required to browse through them.

He stated that the documents had been forwarded to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), whose response was expected next week, after which they would be sent to the Prime Minister’s Office for sanction to prosecute.