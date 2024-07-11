2 migrant workers killed after hit by speedmaker trial engine in Madurai

MADURAI: Two migrant workers were killed in Madurai after being hit by a speedmaker trial engine near Silaiman on Wednesday.

The deceased victims have been identified as Madhusoothanan Prajapati (30) and Gyanand Pratap (22) of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, sources said.

Inquiries revealed that those two ill-fated victims were among six workers engaged in private building construction at Puliyankulam near Silaiman.

The accident occurred when both the victims were walking near the track. The engine was proceeding at high speed as part of the test track procedure between Madurai and Manamadurai. Personnel from the Government Railway Police, Madurai inspected the spot, sources said.