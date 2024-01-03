2 migrant workers held in Tirupur for sexually assaulting UP girl

COIMBATORE: Two Bihar natives were arrested by Tirupur police for sexually assaulting a 19-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh after giving her spiked drinks on New Year eve.

The accused persons, Nithish Kumar (23) and Roopesh Kumar (21) from Bihar, who were employed in a textile firm, had met the victim on Dec 31 at Tirupur railway station. She had come in search of a job all alone.

As she sought help from the duo to find a job, they took her to their rented house near Sivanmalai and sexually abused her.

On hearing her cries for help, the house owner rushed to her rescue and lodged a complaint with Kangeyam All Women’s Police Station (AWPS).

The duo in hiding was then arrested by police after a search.