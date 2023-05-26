2 men held for lifting sand along Tamirabarani, 21 bags, bike seized

MADURAI: In a crackdown by the Srivaikuntam police of Thoothukudi district against illegal river sand mining, two offenders charged with a crime such as lifting sand from the riverbed of Tamirabarani river and smuggling it, were arrested.

The accused have been identified as S Esakiraja alias ‘Raasakili’ and E Kannan alias Karuppasamy (27). Both the accused belong to Srivaikuntam.

After nabbing the duo, the police also seized 21 gunny bags containing river sand and a motorbike used by them to smuggle it. A team led by Inspector S Annaraj found the suspicious movement of Raasakili on his bike and arrested him before seizing 11 bags of sand.

Meanwhile, another team led by SI Renuka at Ponnankurichi village arrested the other accused Karuppasamy, and seized ten bags of sand, sources said. Inspector Annaraj said the duo was habitual offenders.