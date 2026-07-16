2 men beat butcher to death in Kancheepuram over obscene remarks

The two accused later surrendered at the Somangalam police station, claiming they killed him in a fit of rage after he made obscene remarks about the women in their families while under the influence of alcohol.

The deceased was Rajesh (32), a resident of Sethupattu near Somangalam. He was married, had two children and worked in a meat shop.

The police said on Wednesday night, two men, Thangam and Anandajothi from the same locality, arrived at Rajesh's house in a car and took him along to consume alcohol. When Rajesh failed to return home throughout the night, his family began searching for him.