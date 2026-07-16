2 men beat butcher to death in Kancheepuram over obscene remarks

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old man was taken in a car and beaten to death using stones and an iron rod near Somangalam in Kancheepuram.
The two accused later surrendered at the Somangalam police station, claiming they killed him in a fit of rage after he made obscene remarks about the women in their families while under the influence of alcohol.
The deceased was Rajesh (32), a resident of Sethupattu near Somangalam. He was married, had two children and worked in a meat shop.
The police said on Wednesday night, two men, Thangam and Anandajothi from the same locality, arrived at Rajesh's house in a car and took him along to consume alcohol. When Rajesh failed to return home throughout the night, his family began searching for him.
Meanwhile, on Thursday morning, Thangam and Anandajothi appeared at the Somangalam police Station and surrendered, informing police that they had killed Rajesh.
During questioning, they told police they were drinking on vacant land near the Somangalam-Sethupattu Road. Rajesh, who was heavily intoxicated, made derogatory and obscene remarks about the women in their families, they said. Enraged by his comments, they attacked him with stones, crushing his face, and later assaulted him with an iron rod, and he died on the spot.
The police took the accused to the crime scene, where Rajesh's body was recovered with severe facial injuries. The body was sent to the Tambaram Government District Hospital for post-mortem examination.
The Somangalam Police have registered a murder case and arrested both Thangam and Anandajothi. Further investigation is on.