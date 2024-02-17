2 medicos killed, 3 hurt as car rams into truck

COIMBATORE: Two students of a medical college in Puducherry died and three were injured after their car rammed into a parked truck in Salem on Thursday past midnight.

The police identified the deceased as S Gowtham, 20, from Angammal Colony in Salem, and P Camco, 21 from Kanyakumari district, while three others B Saran, 23 from Angammal Colony, J Sathyapraveen, 21 from Kanyakumari and M Jegan, 21 from Chennai were severely injured.

All five were studying third-year MBBS at Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute in Puducherry and had come to Salem. The accident happened when they were heading to Kanyakumari from Salem.

According to the police, Camco, who was behind the wheels, lost control of the car and crashed into a lorry parked along the roadside of Salem-Namakkal National Highways past midnight.

On receiving information, the Mallur police rushed to the spot and sent the three injured students to Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital and a private hospital.

The Mallur police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.