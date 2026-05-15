2 leopard cubs die on road, tiger cub drowns in Nilgiris

The cubs, aged around three years, were crossing the road near the Richmount area under the Pandalur forest range of the Gudalur Forest Division, when they were struck by a speeding vehicle around 6.30 am.

The carcasses of the animals were taken to the Devala Forest Range office, where a post-mortem was done by Assistant Forest Veterinary Doctor Rajesh Kumar in the presence of senior forest department officials. A case has been registered under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and an investigation is underway to identify the vehicle involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, the forest department has appealed to motorists to drive cautiously through forest stretches and wildlife-sensitive zones, especially during early morning and night hours, to prevent accidents involving wild animals.